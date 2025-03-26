Sports

World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead

Argentina secured their position in 2026 World Cup after defeating Argentina with a remarkable margin

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead

Argentina handed a devastating defeat to Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

As reported by Guardian, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Argentina scored a stunning win against long-term rivals Brazil in a 4-1 match, securing their place at 2026 World Cup.

Julián Alvarez dominated the match since start as he scored the game first goal in the fourth-minute, after the win he expressed his delight, noting, "We humbly did our job and played a great game. We gave them a show."

The 25-year-old continued, "It was a historic result, winning by 4-1, and that makes us really proud, I'm so happy for the fans, for helping the team and to see how we played an impressive game at home. It's great to know that we are qualified for the World Cup."

Related: Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers

Following a 0-0 draw between Bolivia and Uruguay, Argentina have become the first South American team to qualify for the tournament in North America.

Even without their star players Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez, who did not play due to injuries, the team was far ahead of their rivals in game and strategies.

Enzo Fernández scored the second goal of the game in the 12th minute and the scored went up to 3-1, when Alexis Mac Allister marked another goal in the 37th minute.

Argentina, who have not lost to Brazil in six years, handed the last goal of the game in the 71st minute, making this Brazil's worst defeat in a world cup qualifier.

Related: Neymar snubs Ronaldo, Messi to name ‘only one king’ of football

Notably, Brazil captain Marquinhos apologised to the fans and urged teammates to bring their A-game forward.

Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts
Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts
Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti
Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti
Novak Djokovic all set to return to Madrid Open after 3-year
Novak Djokovic all set to return to Madrid Open after 3-year
Tom Brady, LeBron James, Will Smith, Rafael Nadal all set to power E1 series0
Tom Brady, LeBron James, Will Smith, Rafael Nadal all set to power E1 series0
2034 FIFA World Cup venue tragedy: Worker dies at Aramco stadium site
2034 FIFA World Cup venue tragedy: Worker dies at Aramco stadium site
Fortnite OG rolls out new Season 3 update: All you need to know
Fortnite OG rolls out new Season 3 update: All you need to know
Sony releases system updates for PS5 and PS4
Sony releases system updates for PS5 and PS4
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys beachside date with Georgina after Portugal's victory
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys beachside date with Georgina after Portugal's victory
Brisbane’s Gabba to be replaced by 63,000-seat stadium for 2032 Olympics
Brisbane’s Gabba to be replaced by 63,000-seat stadium for 2032 Olympics
George Russell receives praises from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after Chinese GP
George Russell receives praises from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after Chinese GP
Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’