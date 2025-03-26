World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead

Argentina handed a devastating defeat to Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers.
As reported by Guardian, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Argentina scored a stunning win against long-term rivals Brazil in a 4-1 match, securing their place at 2026 World Cup.
Julián Alvarez dominated the match since start as he scored the game first goal in the fourth-minute, after the win he expressed his delight, noting, "We humbly did our job and played a great game. We gave them a show."
The 25-year-old continued, "It was a historic result, winning by 4-1, and that makes us really proud, I'm so happy for the fans, for helping the team and to see how we played an impressive game at home. It's great to know that we are qualified for the World Cup."
Related: Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Following a 0-0 draw between Bolivia and Uruguay, Argentina have become the first South American team to qualify for the tournament in North America.
Even without their star players Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez, who did not play due to injuries, the team was far ahead of their rivals in game and strategies.
Enzo Fernández scored the second goal of the game in the 12th minute and the scored went up to 3-1, when Alexis Mac Allister marked another goal in the 37th minute.
Argentina, who have not lost to Brazil in six years, handed the last goal of the game in the 71st minute, making this Brazil's worst defeat in a world cup qualifier.
Related: Neymar snubs Ronaldo, Messi to name ‘only one king’ of football
Notably, Brazil captain Marquinhos apologised to the fans and urged teammates to bring their A-game forward.