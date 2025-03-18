Sports

Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers

Argentina's captain Lionel Messi has been left out of the squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Lionel Messi would not be participating in the next two World Cup qualifiers as part of the Argentina squad.

As reported by Associated Press, the Inter Miami forward was not included in the 25-man team announced on Monday, March 17, 2025, due to an injury to his adductor muscle.

The football club issued a statement noting that the 37-year-old player underwent an MRI to "access the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region," which occurred during Miami's Sunday victory against Atlanta United.

Later it was confirmed that Messi has received a "low-grade injury" to his muscle.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has suffered a number of injuries this season.

With only this month, Messi had missed three games and returned on Thursday before the adductor injury took him out on Sunday.

Argentina, who is leading South America's 10-team qualifying group, will visit Uruguay on Friday and Brazil four days later at Monumental Statdium in Buenos Aires for the qualifiers.

The task for Argentina could become more tough as along with Messi, the team will also be without Giovani Lo Celso, Paulo Dybala, and Gonzalo Montiel.

Notably, Brazil's forward and Messi's former Barcelona teammate Nayman will also be not participating in the World Cup qualifiers due to a thigh injury.

