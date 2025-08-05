Dolly Parton honoured as Guinness World Records icon for 11 historic titles

Home / Royal

Dolly Parton has achieved a new career milestone by becoming a Guinness World Records icon.

On Tuesday, August 5, the 9 to 5 crooner was honoured with the prestigious title for holding 11 record-breaking titles.

As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, the company which lists world record achievements, has presented Dolly, 79, an Icon certificate at her studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The editor in chief at Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, said, “Dolly is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated writers and performers in the history of country music, as reflected in her many Guinness World Records certificates, but her reach and influence extends far beyond the musical world.”

The pop icon’s record titles include top 10 album entries on the Billboard country chart, most studio albums released by a female country singer, and most Grammy nominations for a female country artist.

Craig added, “There are so many projects close to her heart – poverty relief, education, medical research and of course the Imagination Library free-books campaign – and it’s these important, life-changing initiatives that propels Dolly into a different league.”

The icon certificate has previously been awarded to stars including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Elton John.

