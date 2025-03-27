Sports

LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss

Lakers star LeBron James, after a two-week injury absence, joined the team in a weekend clash against the Bulls

  • March 27, 2025
LeBron James came forward to support coach JJ Redick after the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third straight loss.

According to Athlon Sports, the Lakers have extended their losing streak by double digits to three matches after losing the Tuesday, March 25, 2024, game against the Orlando Magic.

Even the return of the key players has not brought luck for the team, as the Lakers have lost the last two matches after the return of James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura on the court.

James, who has missed seven games due to injury, has struggled since his return on Saturday, March 22, 2025. In his first two games back, the Lakers suffered consecutive losses to the Chicago Bulls, 146-115, and the Orlando Magic, 118-106.

Although the Lakers are 2.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors, this losing streak has raised concerns ahead of the playoffs.

Despite continuous defeats, four-time NBA champion defended the coach Redick at The Pact McAfee Show, saying, “I think one thing about JJ, man, he breathes the game. And he breathes the game of basketball every single day. If we lose a game or we don't play up to par, there's no such thing as sleeping."

The fifth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference will next play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

