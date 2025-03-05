LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points

LeBron James has once again made history in his professional career of 22 years at National Basketball Association (NBA).
As reported by Associated Press, the 40-year-old has become the first ever player to score 50,000 combined points in the regular and playoffs season on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
James marked the massive occasion with a three-pointer for LA Lakers early in the first quarter against New Orleans Pelicans, gaining victory with 136 - 115.
The Lakers recognised the milestone at the timeout, with Lawrence Tanter announcing, "Ladies and gentlemen, we all have just witnessed history."
Following the phenomenal win, the No. 23 shared in pure astonishment, "I mean, that's a lot of point."
Reminiscing about his earlier life, James continued, "Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I'm from. Picking up the game when I was a little kid and having a love for the sport, and hoping that someday I'd be able to play at the highest level."
"I've been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So it's definitely an honour. It's pretty cool to see that," he concluded while expressing his gratitude.
The history making three-pointer was achieved with an assist from Luka Doncic, proving his arrival to Lakers as essential for both the star player and team.
"It's amazing, watching him do this stuff at this age," the 26-year-old noted in awe, who himself had 30 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds against New Orleans.
Notably, LeBron James' February player of the month award was his 41st, breaking his own previous held record.