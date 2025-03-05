Sports

LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points

Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James once again breaks record in a stunning performance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points
LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points

LeBron James has once again made history in his professional career of 22 years at National Basketball Association (NBA).

Related: LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

As reported by Associated Press, the 40-year-old has become the first ever player to score 50,000 combined points in the regular and playoffs season on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

James marked the massive occasion with a three-pointer for LA Lakers early in the first quarter against New Orleans Pelicans, gaining victory with 136 - 115.

The Lakers recognised the milestone at the timeout, with Lawrence Tanter announcing, "Ladies and gentlemen, we all have just witnessed history."

Following the phenomenal win, the No. 23 shared in pure astonishment, "I mean, that's a lot of point."

Reminiscing about his earlier life, James continued, "Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I'm from. Picking up the game when I was a little kid and having a love for the sport, and hoping that someday I'd be able to play at the highest level."

"I've been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So it's definitely an honour. It's pretty cool to see that," he concluded while expressing his gratitude.

The history making three-pointer was achieved with an assist from Luka Doncic, proving his arrival to Lakers as essential for both the star player and team.

"It's amazing, watching him do this stuff at this age," the 26-year-old noted in awe, who himself had 30 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds against New Orleans.

Also Read: LeBron James makes history with new NBA record in L.A Lakers’ win

Notably, LeBron James' February player of the month award was his 41st, breaking his own previous held record.

King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea

King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea
Trump makes 13-year-old boy's dream come true in Congress speech

Trump makes 13-year-old boy's dream come true in Congress speech
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline
Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concerns
Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concerns
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about playing exhibition ahead of Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about playing exhibition ahead of Indian Wells
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final