LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James brought victory to Los Angeles Lakers with a historic achievement.
As reported by ESPN, the Lakers went to the court on Thursday, with less than ideal conditions as they flew right to Portland after the unexpected loss against Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, Luka Doncic missing out the game due to his left calf injury and LeBron’s injuries.
LA Lakers’ coach JJ Redick said all these factors were quite worrying but the 40-year-old player didn’t let anything hold him back when he secured a 110-102 win against Trail with 40 points.
Redick while praising LeBron said, "He really just defies anything that’s normal, and not just the physical feats and the plays. It’s the mentality."
When LeBron was asked why he continued to push himself, even after achieving nearly everything possible in the NBA, he shared he wants to pass the standard to his son, LA Lakers rookie Bronny James.
"So, why? It’s the love of the game and I have an opportunity now to show my son the ranks of how to be a professional in this league. And to be along [with] him every single day, that’s a treat," the No. 23 added.
This marks the second time LeBron James scored 40 points since his 40th birthday in December, adding another feather to his cap as this makes him the only player in NBA history to ever make multiple 40-point games at the age of 40 or older.