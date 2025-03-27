White House slams Goldberg as ‘anti-Trump hater’ after leaked messages report

The White House slammed The Atlantic leaked message reports and labelled Jeffrey Goldberg as a “anti-Trump hater.”
According to BBC, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticises Goldberg as an "anti-Trump hater", as the Trump administration reacts to the leaked messages scandal.
Leavitt directly attacks The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg as an "anti-Trump hater" and registered Democrat. She also criticises his career as a reporter, including during the Iraq War and the 2016 electoral campaign.
"The real story here is the overwhelming success of decisive military action against Houthi terrorists," she added.
After a lengthy criticism of the journalist who was inadvertently invited to a group chat with top US officials on Signal, Leavitt then pivots to attacking former President Joe Biden.
She claims the reason why Trump approved attacks on Houthis in Yemen in the first place was "because of Joe Biden's incompetence and pathetic weakness on the world stage".
Leavitt says the Houthis grew emboldened "immediately" after Biden took office in 2021.
This came after the Atlantic magazine has published fresh messages from a group chat among top US officials in which they discuss specific operational details of plans to bomb Yemen, spurring leading Democrats to accuse Trump administration officials of lying to Congress by claiming the messages did not contain classified information.
