Selena Gomez reveals how past relationships affected romance with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is looking back on her past relationships!
The Who Says singer, who is now happily engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, had a slew of high-profile relationships over the years, including off-and-on romance with Justin Bieber and her brief fling with The Weeknd.
During a joint interview with Blanco at the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Gomez opened up on how her past relationships affected romance with Blanco.
"I’ve been guilty though to start. I think for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that’s why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself," Gomez shared.
She admitted that it's taken her time to mature, and she's uncertain if she would have been emotionally prepared for a relationship with Blanco earlier in her life.
"I think in the past, that’s why I said to him all the time 10 years ago it’s not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace, and I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before,” she said.
Gomez further added, "I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’ve made mistakes and I just want this to be right. So for me, that was a lesson that I had to learn.”
She concluded by saying that Blanco's patience helped her change her headspace and shift her frame of mind from reacting too quickly.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began dating in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024.