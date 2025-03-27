Zayn Malik marks 10 Years of 1D exit with emotional performance: ‘Almost cried’

Zayn Malik has not gotten over One Direction even after 10 years, just like rest of us!
The Dusk Till Dawn singer took the stage at Mexico City's Palacio De Los Deportes on Tuesday, March 25.
During his concert, Malik took a trip down memory lane as he performed a heartfelt rendition of One Direction's classic hit Night Change, marking 10-year anniversary of his exit from the band.
He opened up his sold out arena gig with the performance of the last track he ever recorded with band mates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and late Liam Payne.
"It’s the first time I’ve sung that song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried at one point,” he told the crowd after performing the track.
Night Changes has experienced a resurgence in popularity following the passing of One Direction band member Payne in October 2024.
Malik's departure from One Direction was announced on March 25, 2015, via the band's Facebook page.
"My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined," he began his statement at the time.
Malik further added, "But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight."
Zayn Malik has since become a solo artist, releasing three feature-length albums.