Entertainment

Zayn Malik marks 10 Years of 1D exit with emotional performance: ‘Almost cried’

Zayn Malik's departure from One Direction was announced on March 25, 2015, via the band's Facebook page

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025


Zayn Malik has not gotten over One Direction even after 10 years, just like rest of us!

The Dusk Till Dawn singer took the stage at Mexico City's Palacio De Los Deportes on Tuesday, March 25.

During his concert, Malik took a trip down memory lane as he performed a heartfelt rendition of One Direction's classic hit Night Change, marking 10-year anniversary of his exit from the band.

He opened up his sold out arena gig with the performance of the last track he ever recorded with band mates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and late Liam Payne.

"It’s the first time I’ve sung that song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried at one point,” he told the crowd after performing the track.

Night Changes has experienced a resurgence in popularity following the passing of One Direction band member Payne in October 2024.

Malik's departure from One Direction was announced on March 25, 2015, via the band's Facebook page.

"My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined," he began his statement at the time.

Malik further added, "But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight."

Zayn Malik has since become a solo artist, releasing three feature-length albums.

Kim Kardashian gets candid about her relationship with dad Robert Kardashian
Kim Kardashian gets candid about her relationship with dad Robert Kardashian
Selena Gomez reveals how past relationships affected romance with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reveals how past relationships affected romance with Benny Blanco
Sydney Sweeney's mysterious move raises Jonathan Davino breakup rumors
Sydney Sweeney's mysterious move raises Jonathan Davino breakup rumors
Netflix brings ‘Scooby-Doo’ to life with new live-action series
Netflix brings ‘Scooby-Doo’ to life with new live-action series
Taylor Swift unexpectedly cited in U.S. Senate hearing: Here’s Why
Taylor Swift unexpectedly cited in U.S. Senate hearing: Here’s Why
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff spark dating rumors with NYC outing
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff spark dating rumors with NYC outing
Selena Gomez announces ‘special edition’ of ‘Call Me When You Break Up’
Selena Gomez announces ‘special edition’ of ‘Call Me When You Break Up’
Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trailer released after 3-years of fatal incident
Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trailer released after 3-years of fatal incident
Olivia Rodrigo delivers electrifying performance in Argentina
Olivia Rodrigo delivers electrifying performance in Argentina
Lady Gaga announces MAYHEM Ball Tour after new album success
Lady Gaga announces MAYHEM Ball Tour after new album success
Benny Blanco reveals his journey from Selena Gomez’s wingman to fiancé
Benny Blanco reveals his journey from Selena Gomez’s wingman to fiancé
Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce
Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce