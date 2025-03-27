LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers

LeBron James secured a dramatic victory for the Los Angeles Lakers by scoring the game-winning shot just before time ran out.
This shot helped his team break their losing streak against the Indiana Pacers and secure a 120-119 victory.
As per BBC Sports, with only 42 seconds left, the Pacers were leading by one point but James reacted quickly to tip in a missed shot from Luka Dončić just before the buzzer
Although James struggled earlier in the game and didn’t score a field goal until the fourth quarter, he still contributed significantly, finishing with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Dončić played a key role for the Lakers, scoring 34 points, grabbing seven rebounds and making seven assists.
While, Austin Reaves contributed 24 points and Rui Hachimura added 14 points to the team's victory.
After winning the match, Lakers coach J.J. Redick said, “It's another great example of where he doesn't necessarily have it going early, and got off to a slow start offensively but he was so good defensively and then takes over in the fourth quarter"
He added, “He gets rewarded by the basketball gods because he didn't let go of the rope and didn't stop competing."
The Los Angeles Lakers who are ranked fourth in the Western Conference, improved their season record to 44 wins and 28 losses after breaking their three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, on the same day, the Washington Wizards ended their five-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
