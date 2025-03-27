Qualcomm to release 2nm Snapdragon chipsets in 2026

Qualcomm is reportedly working to launch the successor to its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset this year.
On Thursday, March 27, a credible tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo shared details about Qualcomm's 2026 chipsets.
The US-based chipmaker is said to launch two SoCs next year based on a 2nm node — SM8950 and SM8945.
The improved lithography is said to be implemented not only for Qualcomm's flagship 2026 SoC but for another variant too, which may be introduced as a less powerful iteration of the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite third generation chip.
The former is rumoured to be the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and may be introduced as a flagship processor for premium smartphones.
On the other hand, the latter could launch as a less powerful iteration of the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite 3.
To lower production costs, Qualcomm is reported to adopt a dual-sourcing strategy.
It is teased to depend on TSMC and Samsung Foundry for the fabrication of its 2026 flagship smartphone chipset.
Meanwhile, Apple is also tipped to launch its A20 chipset based on a 2nm node next year.
