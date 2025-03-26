Sci-Tech

Microsoft improves Copilot with AI-powered deep research tools

Researchers can perform analyses including developing a go-to-market strategy and more for client

  March 26, 2025
Microsoft has unveiled a “deep research” AI-powered tool in Microsoft 365 Copilot, its AI chatbot app to enhance the usage experience.

The Redmond, Washington-based company on Tuesday, March 25, revealed that researchers can perform analyses including developing a go-to-market strategy and creating a quarterly report for a client

The researcher combines OpenAI’s deep research model — which powers the company’s own ChatGPT deep research tool — with “advanced orchestration” and “deep search capabilities.” 

As for Analyst, it’s built on OpenAI’s o3-mini reasoning model and is “optimised to do advanced data analysis.” Analyst progresses through problems iteratively, taking steps to refine their “thinking” and provide a detailed answer to queries.

Moreover, according to the Redmond, Washington-based company, analysts can run the programming language Python to tackle complex data queries and expose its “work” for inspection.

The company claims the new agent flows in Copilot are powerful enough to “automate any task you can imagine” with rule-based workflows that include AI actions.

Microsoft is launching a new Frontier programme through which Microsoft 365 Copilot customers can gain access to Researchers and Analysts.

Those enrolled in Frontier, which going forward will gain experimental Copilot features first, will get Researcher and Analyst starting in April.

