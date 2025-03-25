Google Drive expands support to Windows on Arm PCs

Google has officially released its Drive app for Arm-compatible Windows PCs, which offers an improved experience for completing different tasks.
After launching in beta last year, the Google Drive app for Windows is now widely available for Snapdragon and Arm-powered machines.
Like the existing Google Drive app, the Arm64 version enables Windows PCs running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors to store, sync, and access files.
To note, the Google Drive app is only available on devices with Windows 11 and Microsoft WebView 2.
If you downloaded the beta, Google will prompt you to upgrade to the latest version. You can also download Google Drive for Arm64 from the company’s website.
On Monday, March 24, Google stated, “Last year, we introduced a new beta that supports running Google Drive on Arm-compatible Windows PCs, and today we’re excited to announce this is now generally available. Compiled for ARM64, this release enables users to easily sync and store files online from Windows PCs powered by Snapdragon processors.”
This native port of Drive for Windows enables users to access their Google Drive account through the Windows File Explorer app to make those folders and files feel more native to the machine.
