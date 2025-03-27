Sci-Tech

YouTube modifies Shorts views counting method

Short views on YouTube will now count the number of times a creator’s video begins to play or replay

  • March 27, 2025
YouTube modifies how Shorts views are counted
YouTube modifies how Shorts views are counted

YouTube has introduced significant changes to how it counts views on YouTube Shorts to give creators an improved understanding of how their short-form content is performing.

Short views will now count the number of times a creator’s Short begins to replay or play.

Previously, a view had been countered after viewing a Short for a few seconds. Following this update, view counts will be higher moving forward.

YouTube said that it’s rolling out this update because it heard that creators need to understand how frequently their Shorts are actually visible.

Now it lets creators better display the entire extent of their reach, simplifying it to inform their content strategy and show their work to brand collaborators.

This update is similar to the metrics of TikTok and Instagram Reels, both of them track the number of times your video begins or replays.

The video-streaming giant now enables creators to better understand how their short-form videos are performing across various platforms.

The platform further outlined that the change won’t impact creators’ earnings or how they become compatible with the YouTube Partner Program.

The update will go into effect on March 31.

