YouTube Music introduces customisation of AI radios and thumbnail uploads

  • March 27, 2025
YouTube Music has rolled out the ability to refine artificial intelligence (AI) radios, alongside a handful of other features.

YouTube-owned music platform on Wednesday, March 26, announced that users can now tune their AI radios.

After generating an Ask Music playlist, the chat UI page will show suggested follow-up prompts, like: “more upbeat,” “just jazz songs” or “only female vocals.”

Moreover, you can type your own, with the generated radio updating itself above.

Currently, Ask Music is available for YouTube Music Premium subscribers on Android and iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music has officially confirmed the launch of Gemini-generated My Mix titles that reflect the overall mood of the personalised playlist.

According to the company, it’s also a faster way to browse and play, which is currently available for US YouTube Music Premium users only.

After introducing on the web last year, YouTube Music for Android now allows you to upload custom playlist thumbnails. Open a playlist and tap the pencil icon in the 2×2 cover art for: Choose from library or Take photo.

To note, when using AI to generate custom playlist artwork, YTM has added new “Workout” and “Instruments” themes, which include Colours, Cycles, Travel, Moods, Nature, Animals, Landscapes, Food and Drinks, and Fantasy.

