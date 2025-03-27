Instagram discontinues 'Notes' feature from posts and reels 

Instagram is set to refine its platform by discontinuing the “Notes” feature, which was aimed to make the app a more “fun and social” experience.
Content Notes introduced less than a year ago, which allowed users to add notes to individual posts, photo carousels, and Reels which are only visible for three days and only to others followed by the uploader.
On Wednesday, March 26, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri revealed on the app that the “Notes” feature wasn't widely adopted by Instagram users and is hence being discontinued.
Despite its removal from posts and Reels, the feature is expected to remain available for Instagram DMs.
On the other hand, it will likely disappear from the former two in the coming days and weeks.
According to Mosseri, Instagram is willing to turn off features that aren't used by many people, aiming to simplify the user experience and make it a less complicated place.
Instagram will explore more ways to improve the social interactions between friends. “So more things to come in terms of new features, but also in terms of things that we turn off,” Mosseri added.
With this move, Instagram is moving to a crowd-sourced Community Notes approach, similar to Community Notes on X.
It will allow contributors from its community to write and rate notes on content across Facebook, Instagram and Threads.
