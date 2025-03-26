Instagram joins forces with schools to ensure online safety for students

Instagram has partnered with educational institutions for a programme, which is aimed at expediting the handling of moderation reports submitted by verified school accounts.
Instagram on Tuesday, March 25, announced that the programme is currently available to all middle and high schools in the US.
It allows schools to report posts or student accounts that may violate the app’s guidelines directly to Instagram. These reports are automatically prioritised for review, and schools are alerted to actions taken.
The company aims to help educators report potential teen safety issues, including bullying, more directly.
Participating schools will feature a “school partner” banner on their profiles, indicating their involvement in the programme.
Moreover, Instagram will offer educational resources with tips for safely using the app to educators, parents, guardians, and students.
To note, for the past year, Instagram has tested its new programme with 60 schools and partnered with the International Society for Technology in Education and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ISTE+ASCD) to create the programme.
Instagram has taken other steps focused on online safety, such as rolling out teen accounts for users under the age of 16, which are set to private by default and have restrictions on messaging, alongside parental controls and other limitations.
