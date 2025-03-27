US announces arrest of top MS-13 gang leader in Virginia

US attorney general has announced that the alleged US East Coast leader of the MS-13 gang has been arrested in Virginia.
According to Sky News, Attorney General Pam Bondi, during a news conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025, without revealing the name of the suspect arrested half an hour outside of Washington, DC, said that he has been identified as one of the top leaders of the street gang in the country.
She further revealed that the 24-year-old has a reputation for extreme violence.
Bondi told reporters, “The bad guy is in jail. America is safer today because one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13... is off the streets... He is an illegal alien from El Salvador, and he will not be living in our country much longer.”
“We want to make our schools safer. We want to make your neighbourhoods safer. This guy was living in a neighbourhood right around you, no longer," she added.
It is believed that the gang member arrested in Prince William County will face charges in the Eastern District of Virginia.
Mara Salvatrucha, which is also commonly known as MS-13, is an international criminal gang that was formed by the immigrants who fled from El Salvador's civil war to protect Salvadoran immigrants from rival gangs in the 1980s.
The US President Donald Trump administration declared the MS-13 gang a terrorist organisation in February 2025.