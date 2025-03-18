MS-13 leader on FBI's most wanted list arrested in Mexico

One of the most wanted fugitive from Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s top ten list was arrested in Mexico by authorities.
As reported by CNN, the MS-13 leader Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales was detained in the Teocelo-Baxtla highway in Veracruz.
A joint statement from Attorney General, the Ministry of National Defence, and the National Guard stated, "He was informed of the reason for his arrest, his legal rights were read to him, and he will be transferred to Mexico City, before the corresponding authority, and subsequently deported to the United States, where he is wanted."
Furthermore, when asked if the arrest was made at the order of President Donald Trump, the FBI shared that it "does not have a comment at this time."
According to the bureau, Roman-Bardales was allegedly involved in orchestrating the criminal group's activity in the US, El Salvador, and Mexico
The Salvadoran is also accused of having ordered "numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador."
In the US, the gang leader has been charged with "conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorist, narco-terrorist conspiracy, racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy ti traffic aliens."
A $250,000 reward had been offered for any information leading to his arrest.
The Trump administration has categorise MS-13, which originated in LA, as a terrorist organisation, with officials confirming that designating cartel as terrorist groups could allow US to directly strike the cartels and their drug labs in Mexico.