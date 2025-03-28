Child's 'monster' under bed fear turns out to be real

The nightmare of a “monster” under the bed turned out to be true after a babysitter made a shocking discovery under the child’s bed.
According to Metro, a babysitter who was taking care of the children at a Kansas house was left shocked after she checked under the bed, following the child revelation about the “monster”.
The babysitter on Monday, March 24, 2025, was putting children in the bed when a child told her that there was a “monster” under the bed, and when she checked, she found a man hiding.
Barton County Sheriff’s Office stated, “When putting the children to bed, one child complained there was a monster under their bed. When the victim attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there.”
The babysitter and the intruder got in a fight, and the child was “knocked over in the struggle”, giving the suspect a chance to flee from the home.
The officer responded to an incident at the home on the 2000 block of Patton Road near Great Bend around 10:30pm.
The babysitter identified the man as 27-year-old Martin Villalobos, who previously lived in the house but was ordered from the court to stay away after a past abuse incident.
The deputies arrested the man the next morning from the same block after a brief foot chase and have charged him with child endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order.
Villalobos is held in the Barton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
