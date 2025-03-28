Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi can become Inter Miami teammates: Details

Al Nassr star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has an opportunity to sign a short term deal with the Club World Cup team

  March 28, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been long-time career rivals, but a stunning turn of events could see them become teammates later this year.

Ronaldo is out of contract at Al Nassr this summer, meaning he is free to leave the Saudi Pro League club at the end of the season.

No extension with the Saudi club has been finalised and his deal continues to run down.

talkSPORT understands the 40-year-old could leave to sign for a Club World Cup team and then return to the Saudi Pro League.

There is an expectation that he will re-sign with Al Nassr, but there is a scenario where he pens a short term deal with a Club World Cup team first.

He then ends that contract and still goes back to Saudi Arabia and Al Nassr. So we might see a scenario where he's in the tournament.

Lionel Messi will be at the blockbuster revamped Club World Cup later this summer, which runs from June 15 to July 13, as Inter Miami have qualified.

While there is an assumption this would be to renew his rivalry with Messi playing for another team, they could in fact end up as teammates.

Inter Miami are open to making the pair teammates, though nothing is advanced.

It's a transfer Inter Miami could do in the sense that they have wiggle room to sign Ronaldo.

