Josh Giddey’s stunning buzzer-beater lifts Bulls to epic win over lakers

Josh Giddey secured a dramatic victory for the Chicago Bulls by scoring the game-winning shot from half-court just as the buzzer sounded.
This shot helped his team to secure a thrilling 119-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers after making a strong comeback.
As per BBC Sports, the Chicago Bulls were losing by five points with less than 13 seconds left in the game at the United Center on Thursday.
However, they made three three-pointers in the final 10 seconds to stage a dramatic comeback.
Giddey took deep shot from his own half just before the game ended and remained remarkably calm as the ball went into the hoop.
LeBron James lost the ball when the Lakers were leading 115-113 with 9.8 seconds left in the game.
He expressed his disappointment, "Horrible turnover by myself, miscommunication the play before that. AR (Austin Reaves) tried to save us. Tip your hats."
Giddey finished the game with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, achieving his fifth triple-double of the season.
It is pertinent to note that the only Bulls player to record more triple-doubles in a single season was Michael Jordan, who had 15 in the 1988-89 season.
After winning the match, Giddey expressed, "Special moment to do it with these guys, this team.”
Meanwhile, Lakers coach JJ Redick said the team felt extremely disappointed and upset in the locker room after the loss.
