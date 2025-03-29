Cristiano Ronaldo joins 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' roster

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced as a playable character in "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves."
On Thursday, March 27, SNK shared a trailer revealing Ronaldo in his signature number seven shirt and captain’s armband, using a blazing blue football to unleash attacks on opponents. True to form, his signature “Siuuu” celebration is included as a victory pose.
The game, set to release on 24 April, marks the first new entry in the Fatal Fury series in 26 years.
SNK spokesperson stated, “CR7 is not only a sports superstar but also the world’s No.1 influencer. That’s why we approached him for this collaboration.”
“We see him as an integral part of establishing Fatal Fury as the No.1 fighting game,” the spokesperson added.
Ronaldo joins a roster of 15 playable characters in City of the Wolves, blending football-inspired moves with martial arts. His character page describes him as “one of the top football players in the world” who visits South Town during his time off to hone new football techniques, making him “an unstoppable force, even to seasoned fighters.”
Besides FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), this isn’t Ronaldo’s first foray into gaming.
Earlier in 2015, Ronaldo appeared in the mobile runner game Ronaldo & Hugo: Superstar Skaters.
Fatal Fury developers SNK are majority owned by Misk Foundation, established by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2011.
