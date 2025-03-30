Team GB skaters make history with first world medal in decades

Team GB has won its first world figure skating medal in more than 40 years.
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson claimed the bronze medal at the World Figure Skating Championships.
This achievement is historic for Team GB, as Britain had not won a medal at the championships since Jaynue Torvill and Christopher Dean who secured four consecutive medals up to 1984.
Torvill and Dean are most famous for winning the gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics with their iconic Bolero routine.
They recently announce their retirement and are set to go on farewell tour called Torvill And Dean, Our Last Dance.
Fear and Lewis performed their free dance to a Beyoncé medley at the World Figure Skating Championships, earning a total score of 207.11 at Boston's TD Garden.
Fear was overwhelmed with emotion, said that she "cried non-stop" after the win and called it "a dream come true.”
Gibson also expressed that winning the medal was a dream come true for him and showed gratitude to everyone who supported and encouraged them.
He added, “I think we got to the moment we really worked for, they were so loud and supportive, we are thankful to the audience."
Fear and Gibson, who have competed in the Olympics, have won three medals at the European Figure Skating Championships.
Earlier this season, they also made history by becoming the first British skaters to win a medal at the prestigious Grand Prix Final.
