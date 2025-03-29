Tiger Woods ex shares major news amid his new romance with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods ex Rachel Uchitel has announced major life update just days after he went Instagram official with girlfriend Vanessa Trump.
On Friday, March 28, the Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel podcast host shared the news of her engagement with boyfriend Dan Donovan on social media.
Through a joint Instagram post, the 50-year-old shared a carousal of adorable clicks from the proposal with the caption, "So this happened... (ring emoji, red heart emoji)," with the hashtag, "#engaged."
In the first snap, Uchitel could be seen flashing her smile as she showed off her diamond ring.
The proposal took place at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, and in the pictures Ulchitel and Donocan could be seeing embracing near a fireplace on an elevated patio, right besides the ocean.
According to his social media account, Donovan is the founder of security companies Stratoscope and Ingressotek.
The engagement news came five days after Tiger Woods made his relationship with Vanessa Trump public on March 23, 2025.
Woods and Uchitel were involved in a headline making 2009 sex scandal, when the golfer was married to now-ex-wife Elin Nordegen.
Rachel Uchitel opened up about her relationship with the father-of-two in HBO's two part docu-series Tiger in 2021.
Notably, Woods and Nordegen tied the knots in October 2004 before their divorced in 2010.