Arsenal appoints Andrea Berta as sporting director in major move

Arsenal has officially announced Andrea Berta as their new sporting director.
Andrea replaces Edu, who left the club at the end of 2024.
As per BBC Sports, after Edu's departure, his assistant Jason Ayto took over as interim sporting director.
Berta expressed his excitement, "I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club.”
He added, “The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team."
There are expectations that Berta will attend Arsenal’s Premier League match against Fulham on Tuesday night.
Berta is known as one of the most skilled and strategic sporting directors in European football.
Before moving to Arsenal, he worked with Italian clubs Parma and Genoa.
In 2013, he joined Atletico Madrid as their technical director.
Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke said in a statement, noting, "Anyone who knows football knows Andrea is an impressive figure. He has vast knowledge of the game, a great track record, a strong network and an insatiable desire to build winning teams.”
"We undertook a thorough recruitment process and we were hugely impressed with the level of all the other candidates, but it was Andrea's experience and the success he has enjoyed that stood out."
Berta's main responsibility is to help Arsenal sign a new forward.
The team has struggled with injuries to important attacking players this season and hasn't added a new forward in the last two transfer windows.
