Aryna Sabalenka crushes Jessica Pegula to claim first Miami Open crown

World No. 1 Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula to win her eighth WTA 1000 title

  March 30, 2025
World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka beat home favourite Jessica Pegula to win the career’s first-ever Miami Open trophy.

According to The Guardian, three-time Grand Slam champion, on Saturday, March 29, 2025, claimed a dominant 7-5, 6-2 win over the fourth seed Pegula to claim 19 WTA titles and the eighth WTA 1000 crown.

The Belarusian expressed, “I’m speechless. The last couple of finals were really tough, tight and close ones for me. Going into this one, I was so focused on myself; I was super-focused, and I was playing point by point. Now it feels super-special.”

Speaking to Sky News after her straight-set win, she also praised the American tennis player’s deep shots in the finals and said that during the first set Pegula was playing super quick and deep and that it became almost impossible to “go for those shots.”

“I’m just speechless right now and super happy with the title, the first one in Miami.” Talking about the rain that ruined American players chance for the trophy, she added, “Thank you that the rain stopped – it felt like Miami was crying that I won this tournament.”

After losing in the Australian Open and Indian Wells finals this year, the 26-year-old proved too strong for Pegula in Florida to win his debut Miami title and second title of the 2025 season.

Notably, Sabalenka started the year by winning the Brisbane International, defeating Polina Kudermetova in the final.

