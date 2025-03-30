PUBG Mobile partners with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End crossover

Sports

Fans are expecting potential game features inspired by Frieren’s defensive magic in PUBG Mobile

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 30, 2025
PUBG Mobile has partnered with the highly praised anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

On Saturday, March 29, Frieren officially announced the collaboration with PUBG Mobile on its X (formerly Twitter) account, aiming to provide an enhanced gameplay experience.

This crossover is getting attention across both gaming and anime communities due to how different these two series are.

Launching on April 1, 2025, the collaboration prompts questions about how Frieren will fit into the PUBG Mobile universe.

Promotional images of Frieren hugging a Level 3 helmet, showcasing top-level protection in PUBG, suggest that this partnership could be more than just cosmetics.

Fans are expecting potential game features inspired by Frieren’s defensive magic.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is known for its thoughtful storytelling, focusing on the elf mage Frieren, who explores the complexities of human emotions and the passage of time after defeating the Demon King.

In contrast, PUBG Mobile represents intense, fast-paced gameplay. The battle royale format places 100 players on a shrinking battlefield, where they must find weapons and equipment to survive.

This high-adrenaline gameplay strongly contrasts with Frieren’s slower, thoughtful pace, making this collaboration particularly interesting.

To note, the details of this crossover are currently unknown and are expected to be officially announced in the future.

