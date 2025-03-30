Sports

Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone in Real Madrid thriller

Mbappé expressed his excitement about matching Ronaldo’s record, calling it a 'very special' achievement

  • March 30, 2025
French footballer Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Leganés on Saturday night.

By scoring twice, Mbappé has matched the number of goals that Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his debut season at the club.

Despite remaining in second place in La Liga, Madrid is now level on points with Barcelona.

After joining Real Madrid from Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 33 goals in his first season and Mbappé has now matched that total.

Not only that, Mbappé is also close to breaking another record as he needs just four more goals to equal Ivan Zamorano’s record of 37 goals, which is the highest number ever scored by a player in their debut season for Real Madrid which is set in the 1992-93 season.

Mbappé expressed his excitement about matching Ronaldo’s record, calling it a "very special" achievement.

The player added, “I’m sure the most important thing is the things you do with the team, but scoring the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good. We know what he means to Real Madrid and to me. He gives me a lot of advice; he's scored a lot of goals, but we have to win titles here,” as per Goal.

Mbappé has scored the most goals in La Liga so far in 2025, with a total of 12.

The next highest scorer is Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona, who has scored 7 goals.

