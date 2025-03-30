Sports

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to launch on Android and iOS soon

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to include auto-potion, auto-parry, slow-time options, and more

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to launch on Android and iOS soon
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to launch on Android and iOS soon

Ubisoft has officially announced the launch of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to mobile users.

The company on Friday, March 27, revealed the details of the release, alongside other aspects of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Next month, it will be available for both Android and iOS users. The French developer has announced the price for the mobile version of the game and confirmed the features that players on this platform can expect.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile price:

The price of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile is set at EUR 14.99 (approximately Rs 4,546) in select global markets.

Related: Cristiano Ronaldo joins 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' roster

The company added that the game will be available at a special launch price of EUR 9.99 (approximately Rs3,030) for the first three weeks after launch.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile launch:

Ubisoft confirmed that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile will be launched on April 14.

Pre-registration for the mobile version of the game is currently open via the App Store and Play Store. Interested gamers will be able to enjoy a free trial of the game's introduction.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has been optimised for mobile by the Ubisoft Da Nang studio. The mobile adaptation of the Metroidvania will allow gamers to play offline.

It supports a frame rate of up to 60fps ensuring smooth gameplay "on most recent generations" mobiles.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to include auto-potion, auto-parry, slow-time options, and other mobile-specific quality-of-life features.

Accessibility features like the Eye of the Wanderer allow players to take screenshots and pin them to the map as visual reminders. 

Related: Fortnite suffers global outage sparks frenzy among gaming enthusiasts

Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone in Real Madrid thriller
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone in Real Madrid thriller
Team GB skaters make history with first world medal in decades
Team GB skaters make history with first world medal in decades
Aryna Sabalenka crushes Jessica Pegula to claim first Miami Open crown
Aryna Sabalenka crushes Jessica Pegula to claim first Miami Open crown
Tiger Woods ex shares major news amid his new romance with Vanessa Trump
Tiger Woods ex shares major news amid his new romance with Vanessa Trump
Cristiano Ronaldo joins 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' roster
Cristiano Ronaldo joins 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' roster
Lionel Messi receives shout out from Jakub Menšík after Miami Open win
Lionel Messi receives shout out from Jakub Menšík after Miami Open win
Fortnite suffers global outage sparks frenzy among gaming enthusiasts
Fortnite suffers global outage sparks frenzy among gaming enthusiasts
Novak Djokovic reaches Miami Open final, inches closer to career 100th title
Novak Djokovic reaches Miami Open final, inches closer to career 100th title
Cristiano Ronaldo clash puts Pioli’s Al-Nassr future in doubt amid Roma links
Cristiano Ronaldo clash puts Pioli’s Al-Nassr future in doubt amid Roma links
Pegula defeats Alexandra Eala to secure Miami Open final against Sabalenka
Pegula defeats Alexandra Eala to secure Miami Open final against Sabalenka
Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull swap: F1 boss shares key details
Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull swap: F1 boss shares key details
Josh Giddey’s stunning buzzer-beater lifts Bulls to epic win over lakers
Josh Giddey’s stunning buzzer-beater lifts Bulls to epic win over lakers