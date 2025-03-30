Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to launch on Android and iOS soon

Ubisoft has officially announced the launch of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to mobile users.
The company on Friday, March 27, revealed the details of the release, alongside other aspects of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Next month, it will be available for both Android and iOS users. The French developer has announced the price for the mobile version of the game and confirmed the features that players on this platform can expect.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile price:
The price of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile is set at EUR 14.99 (approximately Rs 4,546) in select global markets.
The company added that the game will be available at a special launch price of EUR 9.99 (approximately Rs3,030) for the first three weeks after launch.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile launch:
Ubisoft confirmed that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile will be launched on April 14.
Pre-registration for the mobile version of the game is currently open via the App Store and Play Store. Interested gamers will be able to enjoy a free trial of the game's introduction.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has been optimised for mobile by the Ubisoft Da Nang studio. The mobile adaptation of the Metroidvania will allow gamers to play offline.
It supports a frame rate of up to 60fps ensuring smooth gameplay "on most recent generations" mobiles.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to include auto-potion, auto-parry, slow-time options, and other mobile-specific quality-of-life features.
Accessibility features like the Eye of the Wanderer allow players to take screenshots and pin them to the map as visual reminders.
