Will Smith takes dig at Chris Rock for Oscars slap in new album

Will Smith has taken a dig at Chris Rock for famous Oscar slap in his new album, Based On A True Story, his first full-length record in 20 years.
The 56-year-old actor recalled his 2022 Oscars appearance, where he stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.
Even though he won a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Venus that night, he ended up receiving a 10-year ban from any Academy Award events.
The album starts with Int. Barbershop – Day, featuring his The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff and actress B. Simone.
The track begins with a conversation, "Will Smith is canceled. You can't cancel an icon. I heard he won the Oscar, but he had to give it back, and you know they only made him do that [expletive] because he's Black. Who the [expletive] Will Smith think he is?" / "I ain't never going to forgive him for that [expletive] he did."
Barbershop – Day’s also featured Will telling Chris, "Keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth."
The lyrics read, "Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin' bout? You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth. You Lookin' For Me. Took a lot, I'm back on top, y'all (going to) have to get acclimated. Won't stop, my [expletive] still hot, even though I won't get nominated.”
Back in July 2022, Will addressed the incident for the first time and apologised.