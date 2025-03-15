Will Smith finally reveals release date of new album ‘Based On A True Story’

Will Smith’s fans are overjoyed!
In a new post on his official Instagram handle on Friday, March 14, the American actor, rapper and film producer, 56, shared the official release date of his highly anticipated album, Based On A True Story.
The Suicide Squad actor captioned the post, writing, “It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all.”
In the second slide of the post, Smith shared an image that featured the complete track-list of the exciting forthcoming album.
The rapper’s post was quick to catch attention of his ardent fans, who expressed their excitement for the upcoming release.
“Legend! Can’t wait to hear something refreshing for culture,” commented one, while another penned, “Right in time for the summer. @willsmith.”
Based On A True Story marks Will Smith’s first album in 20 years after his 2005’s Lost and Found.
The album features 14 songs and includes Smith’s collaboration with multiple hit artists, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, B. Simone, Rave Sermon, Jac Ross, Obanga, Teyana Taylor, and Jaden.