Zayn Malik apologizes to fans as illness forces him to cancel concert

The One Direction alum is currently on the Central American leg of his 'Stairway to the Sky' tour

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 29, 2025
Zayn Malik has been forced to cancel his highly anticipated concert in Mexico City after falling ill, leaving fans disappointed.

The Night Changes singer took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a heartfelt message, expressing his heartbreak over the decision and apologized to his supporters.

In a message he wrote, "I'm heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City. I’ve been really sick since this morning and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it.”

Apologizing to his fans, Malik noted, “I’m so sorry to let you down. The love and energy I always feel from my fans means the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I’m sending all my love to each of you x"

To note, Zayn Malik is currently on the Central American leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour to promote his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs.

This heartbreaking news came over the heels of his latest performance on Night Changes, a One Direction hit.

The song was the last track he ever released with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.

