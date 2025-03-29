Jeremy Renner celebrates daughter Ava's 12th birthday with throwback photo

Jeremy Renner is taking a trip down a memory lane on the joyous occasion of daughter Ava’s 12th birthday!
The Mayor of Kingstown star took to his Instagram account on Friday, March 28, to share an adorable throwback photo with heartfelt note to mark the big day of his “little bug.”
In the black-and-white throwback photo, Renner could be seen lovingly gazing baby Ava as she looked directly in the camera.
“At 12:12 you turned 12, Twelve years ago My life forever changed - filled with a powerful godly love , a purposed life, full of a joy indescribable with words,” he penned along the photo.
The Avengers actor further added, “I honor my daughter Ava for her excellence, her kindness, strength and fortitude. Though you have blossomed into a beautiful 12-year-old today, you’ll always be my little bug. Thank you for waiting for me and pulling me through my darkest times. You’ll always be my everything, my only thing, my number one! #bestpartofme.”
Jeremy Renner shares Ava with his ex Sonni Pacheco. The estranged couple welcomed their daughter in March 2013.
