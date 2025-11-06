Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling

The ‘Christy’ actress was recently caught getting inside ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino’s car amid Scooter Braun romance

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling
Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling

Sydney Sweeney isn’t really liking being caught with Jonathan Davino.

Over the weekend, the Christy actress sparked buzz after being spotted getting into a car with her former partner amid her ongoing whirlwind romance with Scooter Braun.

After having dinner with her friend at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi, the Euphoria actress was seen leaving the restaurant in a cab. However, the vehicle stopped just a few blocks away, after which she was spotted secretly sneaking into the 42-year-old actor.

Sweeney – who began dating Jonathan Davino in 2018, got engaged to him in 2022, and called off the engagement in March 2025 – reportedly screamed at the actor as she arrived at her destination, saying, “I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone.”

Now, an insider has revealed the 28-year-old actress’s reaction to being caught with her ex-fiancé to the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the Immaculate starlet is “frustrated with [Davino] because he knows how to push her buttons. He’s hurt and she’s hurt that their relationship is over.”

They also revealed her reaction to being photographed, sharing that Sydney Sweeney “hates that the paparazzi caught them together.”

This update comes amid Sweeney’s ongoing romance with Scooter Braun, whom she started dating in September 2025 after sparking romance buzz in June, during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast
'One Piece' is scheduled to return on Netflix on March 10, 2026 with its second installment

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod
Here are five renowned Hollywood actors who might receive 2026 Oscars Awards nomination

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes
Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson for new film ‘Die My Love’

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix
Netflix's most-watched movie ever, 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released in June 2025

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season
Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 set to release in three parts, with first instalment dropping on November 26

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute
'The Kardashians' star shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to momager on her 70th birthday

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week
The 'Eldest Daughter' singer and the NFL star were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York City

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'
Khloé Kardashian drops heartwarming birthday tribute for her mother, Kris Jenner, on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’
Millie Bobby Brown dishes exciting details on putting daughter ‘in spotlight’

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants
Popular reality show is perfect mixture of deception, strategy, and psychological gameplay is coming to an end with only five finalists left

'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly

'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly
Laura Wright celebrates 20 years as Carly on 'General Hospital'

Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale

Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale
The '143' hitmaker is set to wrap up her fifth concert series, The Lifetimes Tour, this December