Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling

Sydney Sweeney isn’t really liking being caught with Jonathan Davino.
Over the weekend, the Christy actress sparked buzz after being spotted getting into a car with her former partner amid her ongoing whirlwind romance with Scooter Braun.
After having dinner with her friend at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi, the Euphoria actress was seen leaving the restaurant in a cab. However, the vehicle stopped just a few blocks away, after which she was spotted secretly sneaking into the 42-year-old actor.
Sweeney – who began dating Jonathan Davino in 2018, got engaged to him in 2022, and called off the engagement in March 2025 – reportedly screamed at the actor as she arrived at her destination, saying, “I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone.”
Now, an insider has revealed the 28-year-old actress’s reaction to being caught with her ex-fiancé to the Daily Mail.
According to the source, the Immaculate starlet is “frustrated with [Davino] because he knows how to push her buttons. He’s hurt and she’s hurt that their relationship is over.”
They also revealed her reaction to being photographed, sharing that Sydney Sweeney “hates that the paparazzi caught them together.”
This update comes amid Sweeney’s ongoing romance with Scooter Braun, whom she started dating in September 2025 after sparking romance buzz in June, during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.