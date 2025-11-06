Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her mom Kris Jenner in the sweetest way.
The Kardashians star shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to momager on her 70th birthday, calling her “the most beautiful woman on the planet” and praising her as a true role model.
Along with a series of images, Kim penned a sweet caption, noting, “HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET! There is no one more special in this whole world than you!”
The mother-of-four added, “You are so blessed with the most amazing family surrounded by so much love! You truly are super woman and have been the absolute best role model just in the way you lead and live your life with such grace and compassion and joy!”
She concluded, “I Wannabe just like you when I grow up and have always said this my whole life! I love you so much mom!”
On the heartfelt nod from daughter Kim, Kris commented, “I love you endlessly my beautiful girl.”
Soon after Kim shared the post, fans flooded the comments with love and praise for the mother-daughter duo.
One fan noted, “Happy Birthday to her! I wish her all the best.”
Another remarked, “Happy Birthday! Kim is stunning in that ice blue dress.”
The third commented, “Happy Birthday Kris, blessings on blessings!”