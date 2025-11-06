Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week.
On Wednesday, the Eldest Daughter singer and the NFL star couple were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York City, looking relaxed and smitten during their night out at The Polo Lounge.
For their romantic date night, Swift exuded elegance in a dark off-the-shoulder long-sleeve shirt, which she paired with gray wide-leg trousers and a black baguette purse.
On the other hand, Kelce coordinated his look with his fiancée in a black Henley long-sleeve shirt, with a pair of dark green trousers.
The couple’s Wednesday date night came during the Chiefs’ bye week, which Kelce briefly mentioned on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason.
The tight end is recovering from the team’s loss to the Bills and gearing up for their Nov. 16 game against the Broncos.
“I'm thinking about how the f--- are we gonna beat the Denver Broncos? That's gonna be on my mind for the next two weeks,” Kelce said when asked about his plans.
“Well, for the next week, at least, take your mind a little bit elsewhere,” Jason urged him, adding, “What are you doing, anything fun? You're gonna get into travel? What are you doing here? What are you doing over the week? Tell us about your personal life.”
Kelce ended the discussion, saying, “No. No chance.”
The bye week follows Swift’s October 27 appearance at the Chiefs vs. Commanders game, where she sported a head-to-toe red look.