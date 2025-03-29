Lionel Messi receives shout out from Jakub Menšík after Miami Open win

Jakub Menšík named Lionel Messi as the reason behind his spectacular win against Taylor Fritz in Miami Open semi-final.
On Friday, March 28, the Czech teenager had a surprise meeting with Messi prior to his big game, where he scored his first Masters 1000 final in a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) game.
At Hard Rock Stadium, the football superstar was meeting Novak Djokovic after his earlier win against Grigor Dimitrov in locker rooms, when he was introduced to Menšík.
The 19-year-old turned to his X account after his win to share the surreal experience of meeting with the "goat."
Posting a smiley click with Messi, the world No. 45 penned, "I found a goat in the player's locker room... Pleasure to meet you legend," with the hashtag, "#thegod."
Following the game, Menšík expressed his delight noting, "Meeting this legend, not even a human, it's not happening every day."
Recalling his interaction with Messi, the teenager made a cheeky confession, "I just chilled with him a bit and shook his hand. And after shaking that hand, I didn't wash it before the match, you know, to bring me some luck, so probably that was the key for me today."
Even right after his win, Menšík didn't forget the Inter Miami player as he wrote on the camera lens, "Thank you Leo."
Notably, Jakub Menšík is set to play against tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final on Sunday, March 30, 2025.