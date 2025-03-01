Sports

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience

Lionel Messi played 76 matches, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists during his time at PSG

  • by Web Desk
  • March 01, 2025
Lionel Messi made a shocking revelation that he "didn't enjoy" his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Despite joining the French club in 2021 after an incredible 21-year career at Barcelona, the football legend admitted that his two-year spell at PSG was not a pleasant experience.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the player said, "Coming to play for Inter Miami was an opportunity and the way things developed during my last years in Paris, although it was a decision that I had to make on the go, because I had to leave from Barcelona, I went through two years which I didn't enjoy.”

During his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Messi played 76 matches, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

After two years at the club, he left to join Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team co-owned by David Beckham.

"I wasn't happy on a daily basis, with the training, the matches. I had a hard time adapting to all that. I felt called to come to Inter [Miami] because it's a club that's growing, very new, with few years as a club,” the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner 

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi criticized Messi, accusing him of being disrespectful to the club when he left.

Messi, however, had previously explained that his relationship with PSG fans broke down after a large number of them started treating him differently.

Now, Messi is excited about Miami being the host city for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament will include his former club, PSG, along with Manchester City and Chelsea from the English Premier League.

