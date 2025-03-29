Sports

Novak Djokovic reaches Miami Open final, inches closer to career 100th title

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has secured his position in Miami Open final with a greater goal in mind

  • March 29, 2025
Novak Djokovic has reached the final of Miami Open as he moves one step closer to securing his 100th professional title.

As reported by BBC, on Friday, March 28, the Serbian tennis player dominated a semi-final match against Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian faced an unstable start to the second set with the 24-time Grand Slam champion taking the advantage to secure a 6-2 6-3 victory.

After scoring the win, Djokovic shared with the press, "Ever since I won my 99th [title], which was the Olympic Games in Paris, I've been playing with the prospect of winning the special 100 titles."

Related: Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti

The six-time Miami Open champion added, "I've been trying to find that necessary and much-needed level of tennis that will put me in a position to fight for a trophy, a big trophy."

While noting his five winning streak in the tournament, Djokovic continued, "That's what I've been doing this week, to be honest. I've been very happy with the way I prepared for the tournament, the way I've been playing. I haven't dropped a set."

Dimitrov had a hopeful start at the first step, however, after a fan, who was removed the court, was ejected after saying something to the player, the 33-year-old lost the balance and had a comparatively slow start to the second set.

Along with that, Djokovic at 37 years and 10 months is the oldest ATP Masters 1,000 finalist in the sports history.

Related: Novak Djokovic all set to return to Madrid Open after 3-year

Notably, Novak Djokovic is set to face Czech's teen player Jakub Menšík on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

