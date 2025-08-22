Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared that their son, Prince Archie played a heartfelt role in sparking the idea for the couple’s deeply emotional new Netflix project.
It was disclosed on August 11, that Archewell Productions is set to spotlight the Ugandan dance troupe in a new documentary, Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, as part of Meghan and Harry’s multi-year Netflix deal.
Meghan and Harry discovered the Masaka Kids dance troupe during lockdown, watching the Ugandan group’s viral videos with son Archie.
"They would watch the videos regularly with Archie at home. So, they were already admirers of the organization before the film project came to them in 2023," a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Telegraph on August 16.
It is reported that the Duke and Duchess were not involved in the filming of Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within and were not planning to have traveled to Uganda.
"When the Duke and Duchess were made aware of the short, they quickly recognised the kids from their viral videos and fell in love with their deeper stories," their spokesman told the outlet about the program directed by David Vieira Lopez and Moses Bwayo.
The spokesperson mentioned, "Archewell Productions then partnered with seasoned producer Geeta Gandbhir to harness the film’s style and tone and ultimately finish the film as you see it today."
According to the logline, "In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope.”
"Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future," it added.
Notably, the update came after last week, Meghan and Harry extended their creative partnership with Netflix under a new multi-year, first-look deal.