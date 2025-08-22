Home / Royal

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation


In a shocking new revelation, Meghan Markle has turned out to be the biggest obstacle between the Royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, reconciliation.

Nearly five years after parting ways with the British Royal Family since 2020, the Duke of Sussex recently began his efforts to mend ties with them.

However, despite all the peace offerings and olive branches, Harry’s elder brother Prince William does not seem to sway even a bit.

Now, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, has revealed that behind the Prince of Wales stoic nature lies a deep-seated fear.

Speaking to Fox News, Seward revealed that Prince William’s “mistrust” of Meghan Markle is the major reason that is stalling his peace with Prince Harry.

Sharing that the future King is aware of how supported of the monarchy feel about the Duchess of Sussex, the expert claimed, "The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan.”

"She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very… damaging to the royal family. And also, I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don’t like that Meghan [reportedly] dissed her husband’s family and dissed her own family,” he added.

Another royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, while speaking to the outlet, said, "Persistent lack of trust is the main reason why senior royals remain reluctant to engage in reconciliation efforts.”

“Their concerns are well-founded, that any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects… [Meghan]… has no sense of duty toward the British public nor the institution,” she noted.

Meanwhile, some sources have also claimed that Harry’s attempts to reach out to William via calls and texts had gone unanswered.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the US, they gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, issuing scathing remarks and brutally slamming the Royal Family.

The rift deepened when Prince Harry wrote a bombshell tell-all memoir, Spare, criticising the Royals and the institution.

