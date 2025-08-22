Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2

Meghan Markle feuled excitement for her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan's season two.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram stories on Thursday, August 21 to share a video clip with a message.
Meghan tempted her fans for the series with a video clip of potatoes frying in a pan.
The Instagram story was captioned, "New season of 'With Love, Meghan' August 25th on @Netflix"
She further added, "Dare I say, it's all that.... and a bag of chips."
The first season of her cooking series was released in March this year, which was renewed for a second season during its premiere on the streaming platform at that time.
The wife of Prince Harry dropped the first teaser of With Love, Meghan on August 12, offering fans a look into what the second season has in store for them.
This exciting Instagram story comes after Meghan reacted to the delightful baby news of her friend Jamie Kern Lima.
Jamie shared the news of expecting third child with husband Paulo Lima via an exciting Instagram post.