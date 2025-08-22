Home / Royal

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2

Meghan Markle releases tempting video to promote Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 premiere

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2


Meghan Markle feuled excitement for her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan's season two.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram stories on Thursday, August 21 to share a video clip with a message.

Meghan tempted her fans for the series with a video clip of potatoes frying in a pan.

The Instagram story was captioned, "New season of 'With Love, Meghan' August 25th on @Netflix"

She further added, "Dare I say, it's all that.... and a bag of chips."

The first season of her cooking series was released in March this year, which was renewed for a second season during its premiere on the streaming platform at that time.

The wife of Prince Harry dropped the first teaser of With Love, Meghan on August 12, offering fans a look into what the second season has in store for them.

This exciting Instagram story comes after Meghan reacted to the delightful baby news of her friend Jamie Kern Lima.

Jamie shared the news of expecting third child with husband Paulo Lima via an exciting Instagram post.

You Might Like:

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement
Royal Family shares details of Princess Beatrix’s delightful new engagement in a heartwarming post

Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project

Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed son Archie's new role for emotional Netflix venture

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation
Prince William’s ‘mistrust’ of Meghan Markle is an obstacle preventing his reconciliation with Prince Harry

Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news

Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news
Her Majesty turns head in Anna Valentine coat as she steps out solo amid holiday with King Charles

Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims

Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims
The palace sources called out Prince Harry’s ‘double standards’ after reaching out to Royal Family

King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer

King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer
King Charles III, Queen Camilla search Royal enthusiast to assign key role

Princess Marie makes rare return with support of surprise guest in Denmark

Princess Marie makes rare return with support of surprise guest in Denmark
The Princess of Denmark was joined by two surprise guests at the recent return to Denmark after 6-years

Prince Harry dubbed ‘self-absorbed clown’ for using Prince Philip in peace bid

Prince Harry dubbed ‘self-absorbed clown’ for using Prince Philip in peace bid
The Duke of Sussex honoured his late grandfather Prince Philip in a tribute letter on VJ Day 2025

Kate Middleton 'steps back' from Royal duties as health woes continue

Kate Middleton 'steps back' from Royal duties as health woes continue
Kate Middleton is currently on a summer break with Prince William and kids, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte

Queen Mary gives update on kids’ private life in TV show appearance

Queen Mary gives update on kids’ private life in TV show appearance
Queen Mary shares four children with King Frederik; Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

Queen Mary shares intimate glimpses into her life at Fredensborg Palace

Queen Mary shares intimate glimpses into her life at Fredensborg Palace
Queen Mary of Denmark channels Princess Kate as she shares rare glimpse into private home

Prince William to change Royal Family tradition with Buckingham Palace move

Prince William to change Royal Family tradition with Buckingham Palace move
Prince William to change royal history by taking a major decision about Buckingham Palace