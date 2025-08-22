Home / Royal

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement

Royal Family shares details of Princess Beatrix’s delightful new engagement in a heartwarming post

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement
Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement

Princess Beatrix brought royal spotlight to a special concert.

On Thursday, August 21, the Dutch Royal Family took to Instagram to share about the former Queen’s latest engagement, reporting that she attended the European Union Youth Orchestra.

“Princess Beatrix is present at the last concert of the youth orchestra of this season. In the Royal Concert Hall the orchestra - led by conductor Iván Fischer - plays Romanian Rhapsody by the composer Enescu,” stated the palace.

The Royals continued, “Afterwards, three compositions by Stravinsky are played and violinist Alina Ibragimova, as soloist, introduces Tchaikovsky's violin concerto.”

In the two-slide post, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared a magnificent photo of the theatre, followed by a group picture of King Willem-Alexander’s mother with the talented performers.

Sharing a brief background about the concert, the Dutch Royals penned, “The European Union Youth Orchestra, the youth orchestra of the European Union, was founded in 1976 to promote cultural cooperation, unity and friendship among European youth.”

“It offers young talented musicians the opportunity to gain international experience in collaboration with famous conductors. The orchestra consists of 140 young people between the ages of 16 and 26. The members of the orchestra are selected each year from more than 3000 candidates from the European Union Member States,” they concluded.

Princess Beatrix is a member of the Dutch Royal Family who reigned as the Queen of the Netherlands from April 30, 1980, until her abdication in 2013.

She was succeeded by her eldest son, Willem-Alexander.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2
Meghan Markle releases tempting video to promote Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 premiere

Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project

Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed son Archie's new role for emotional Netflix venture

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation
Prince William’s ‘mistrust’ of Meghan Markle is an obstacle preventing his reconciliation with Prince Harry

Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news

Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news
Her Majesty turns head in Anna Valentine coat as she steps out solo amid holiday with King Charles

Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims

Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims
The palace sources called out Prince Harry’s ‘double standards’ after reaching out to Royal Family

King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer

King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer
King Charles III, Queen Camilla search Royal enthusiast to assign key role

Princess Marie makes rare return with support of surprise guest in Denmark

Princess Marie makes rare return with support of surprise guest in Denmark
The Princess of Denmark was joined by two surprise guests at the recent return to Denmark after 6-years

Prince Harry dubbed ‘self-absorbed clown’ for using Prince Philip in peace bid

Prince Harry dubbed ‘self-absorbed clown’ for using Prince Philip in peace bid
The Duke of Sussex honoured his late grandfather Prince Philip in a tribute letter on VJ Day 2025

Kate Middleton 'steps back' from Royal duties as health woes continue

Kate Middleton 'steps back' from Royal duties as health woes continue
Kate Middleton is currently on a summer break with Prince William and kids, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte

Queen Mary gives update on kids’ private life in TV show appearance

Queen Mary gives update on kids’ private life in TV show appearance
Queen Mary shares four children with King Frederik; Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

Queen Mary shares intimate glimpses into her life at Fredensborg Palace

Queen Mary shares intimate glimpses into her life at Fredensborg Palace
Queen Mary of Denmark channels Princess Kate as she shares rare glimpse into private home

Prince William to change Royal Family tradition with Buckingham Palace move

Prince William to change Royal Family tradition with Buckingham Palace move
Prince William to change royal history by taking a major decision about Buckingham Palace