Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement

Princess Beatrix brought royal spotlight to a special concert.
On Thursday, August 21, the Dutch Royal Family took to Instagram to share about the former Queen’s latest engagement, reporting that she attended the European Union Youth Orchestra.
“Princess Beatrix is present at the last concert of the youth orchestra of this season. In the Royal Concert Hall the orchestra - led by conductor Iván Fischer - plays Romanian Rhapsody by the composer Enescu,” stated the palace.
The Royals continued, “Afterwards, three compositions by Stravinsky are played and violinist Alina Ibragimova, as soloist, introduces Tchaikovsky's violin concerto.”
In the two-slide post, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared a magnificent photo of the theatre, followed by a group picture of King Willem-Alexander’s mother with the talented performers.
Sharing a brief background about the concert, the Dutch Royals penned, “The European Union Youth Orchestra, the youth orchestra of the European Union, was founded in 1976 to promote cultural cooperation, unity and friendship among European youth.”
“It offers young talented musicians the opportunity to gain international experience in collaboration with famous conductors. The orchestra consists of 140 young people between the ages of 16 and 26. The members of the orchestra are selected each year from more than 3000 candidates from the European Union Member States,” they concluded.
Princess Beatrix is a member of the Dutch Royal Family who reigned as the Queen of the Netherlands from April 30, 1980, until her abdication in 2013.
She was succeeded by her eldest son, Willem-Alexander.