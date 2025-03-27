Google introduces latest vacation-planning features to Search, Maps, Gemini

Google is introducing a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features across Search, Maps, and Gemini, which are particularly designed to assist people plan their summer vacations.
Google Search’s AI Overviews, which showcase a snapshot of information at the top of the result page, exciting great tip ideas for certain regions and countries.
Related: Google integrates Gemini's real-time AI video features
Users will be allowed to browse through photos and reviews and see locations on a map.
Once users are ready to save an itinerary, they can click “Export” to share the recommendations via Docs or Gmail.
The latest feature is currently accessible for English language queries in the U.S. on phones and desktops.
In addition, Alphabet-owned Google is preparing Gemini’s Gems feature accessible for free to everyone. This innovative tool allows you to create a custom AI expert to perform any task within Gemini.
As for Maps, Google is introducing the ability for users to turn their screenshots into an exciting vacation plan.
When planning a vacation, users usually capture screenshots to bookmark places they like to visit, but sometimes forget about these photos in their gallery.
Now, users can give Maps access to their photos to enable the app to detect the places mentioned in your screenshots so users can review and save the ones they would like to visit.
The places that you save will automatically appear on the map, offering an entire overview of their plans.
Related: Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android