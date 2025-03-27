Sci-Tech

Google introduces latest vacation-planning features to Search, Maps, Gemini

Google is introducing the ability for users to turn their screenshots into an exciting vacation plan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Google introduces latest vacation-planning features to Search, Maps, Gemini
Google introduces latest vacation-planning features to Search, Maps, Gemini

Google is introducing a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features across Search, Maps, and Gemini, which are particularly designed to assist people plan their summer vacations.

Google Search’s AI Overviews, which showcase a snapshot of information at the top of the result page, exciting great tip ideas for certain regions and countries.

Related: Google integrates Gemini's real-time AI video features

Users will be allowed to browse through photos and reviews and see locations on a map. 

Once users are ready to save an itinerary, they can click “Export” to share the recommendations via Docs or Gmail.

The latest feature is currently accessible for English language queries in the U.S. on phones and desktops.

In addition, Alphabet-owned Google is preparing Gemini’s Gems feature accessible for free to everyone. This innovative tool allows you to create a custom AI expert to perform any task within Gemini.

As for Maps, Google is introducing the ability for users to turn their screenshots into an exciting vacation plan.

When planning a vacation, users usually capture screenshots to bookmark places they like to visit, but sometimes forget about these photos in their gallery.

Now, users can give Maps access to their photos to enable the app to detect the places mentioned in your screenshots so users can review and save the ones they would like to visit.

The places that you save will automatically appear on the map, offering an entire overview of their plans.

Related: Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android

YouTube modifies Shorts views counting method
YouTube modifies Shorts views counting method
YouTube Music introduces customisation of AI radios and thumbnail uploads
YouTube Music introduces customisation of AI radios and thumbnail uploads
ChatGPT’s new image generator launch delayed for free users
ChatGPT’s new image generator launch delayed for free users
Qualcomm to release 2nm Snapdragon chipsets in 2026
Qualcomm to release 2nm Snapdragon chipsets in 2026
Instagram discontinues 'Notes' feature from posts and reels
Instagram discontinues 'Notes' feature from posts and reels
Bill Gates drops shocking AI prediction for next decade
Bill Gates drops shocking AI prediction for next decade
WhatsApp rolls out shortcut to message contacts from status views
WhatsApp rolls out shortcut to message contacts from status views
WhatsApp to roll out Spotify song sharing feature in status updates: Report
WhatsApp to roll out Spotify song sharing feature in status updates: Report
OpenAI enhances Photoediting feature, allow users to generate charts for work
OpenAI enhances Photoediting feature, allow users to generate charts for work
Google unveils 'most intelligent AI model,' Gemini 2.5
Google unveils 'most intelligent AI model,' Gemini 2.5
Microsoft improves Copilot with AI-powered deep research tools
Microsoft improves Copilot with AI-powered deep research tools
Instagram joins forces with schools to ensure online safety for students
Instagram joins forces with schools to ensure online safety for students