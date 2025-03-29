Google Play introduces user choice billing in UK to offer more payment options

Google has begun offering user choice billing in the UK, giving Google Play developers the ability to use other billing options.
On Friday, March 28, Google revealed that if developers opt for it, they cannot change Google Play billing altogether, while the third-party route will be offered as an option.
Developers who select to use an alternative billing option receive a 4% discount on the fees they pay to Google.
Alphabet-owned Google typically gets a cut of up to 30% on in-app transactions and paid downloads.
In a blog post, Google claimed that more than 90% of developers on its platform are “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with Google Play’s native billing.
“We recognise that some developers may want more choice in how they process payments. This launch enables developers to offer an additional billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system and users can choose which option to use at checkout,” Google added.
Earlier in 2023, Google proposed that it would offer user choice billing to developers to settle the antitrust probe.
To note, Google already offers user choice billing in countries, such as the US, India, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, and the European Economic Area (EEA), which all follow the same commissions and charges as in the UK.
