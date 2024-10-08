Health

Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

Incorporating hydrating foods in diet can also provide several other nutritional benefits along with hydration

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal
Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

A well-hydrated system is the first key to unlock a healthy and fit body. While hydration plays an extremely significant role in maintaining the vital functions and improving overall health of the body, drinking water is often the most neglected act.

Meanwhile, some people also tend to skip drinking water due to its blandness. However, incorporating foods in your diet that are rich in water content might prove to be the best solution to keep the water intake maintained in the body.

As per sports dietician Dana White, “Keeping fruits and vegetables as a consistent fixture in your life will contribute to keeping you better hydrated.”

Here’s a list of top 3 foods along with their H2O content that can provide a boost to your water intake.

1- Watermelon:

Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

Watermelon is a powerhouse of hydration which contains 92% water content, providing an excellent choice to meet daily hydration goal. It is also loaded with antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C.

A cup (154 grams) serving of this fruit provides over a half cup (118 ml) of water and contains only 46 calories as per Healthline.

2- Cucumber:

Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

Cucumber is another excellent option to give a quick hydrating boost to your body. It has 96% water content and is rich in minerals like potassium and magnesium which are helpful for proper hydration.

1 cup (104 grams) serving of cucumber contains over a half cup (137 ml) of water and only 16 calories, making it an amazing choice for weight loss.

3- Orange and Grapefruit:

Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

Citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit also help in keeping the body hydrated and have high vitamin C content that help fighting free radicals in the body, providing healthy glow to the skin.

It contains 88% water content, and 1 cup (225 grams) serving of these fruits provides a half cup (118 ml) of water and has 85 calories.

King Charles skips attending huge event from cancer treatment shakeup

King Charles skips attending huge event from cancer treatment shakeup
Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal
Paris Hilton rings in Nicky Hilton’s 41st birthday with nostalgic throwbacks

Paris Hilton rings in Nicky Hilton’s 41st birthday with nostalgic throwbacks
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives

Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives

Health News

Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
AstraZeneca seals $1.92 billion licensing deal with Hong Kong’s CSPC
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Mpox outbreak: Congo initiates first vaccination campaign
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Crucial things to know after breast cancer diagnosis
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
US allocates $72M to CSL, GSK, Sanofi for bird flu vaccine production
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
WHO approves first rapid diagnostic test for mpox
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
World's first-ever ovarian cancer vaccine developed in UK, Details
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
High-dose lithium supplements may alleviate long COVID symptoms
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Is it safe to eat banana daily? Here’s what expert says
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Ultra-processed foods linked to higher diabetes risk, study
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
COVID vaccine could reduce heart disease risks, study
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Flu deaths in children break record amid declining vaccination rates