Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

A well-hydrated system is the first key to unlock a healthy and fit body. While hydration plays an extremely significant role in maintaining the vital functions and improving overall health of the body, drinking water is often the most neglected act.
Meanwhile, some people also tend to skip drinking water due to its blandness. However, incorporating foods in your diet that are rich in water content might prove to be the best solution to keep the water intake maintained in the body.
As per sports dietician Dana White, “Keeping fruits and vegetables as a consistent fixture in your life will contribute to keeping you better hydrated.”
Here’s a list of top 3 foods along with their H2O content that can provide a boost to your water intake.
1- Watermelon:
Watermelon is a powerhouse of hydration which contains 92% water content, providing an excellent choice to meet daily hydration goal. It is also loaded with antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C.
A cup (154 grams) serving of this fruit provides over a half cup (118 ml) of water and contains only 46 calories as per Healthline.
2- Cucumber:
Cucumber is another excellent option to give a quick hydrating boost to your body. It has 96% water content and is rich in minerals like potassium and magnesium which are helpful for proper hydration.
1 cup (104 grams) serving of cucumber contains over a half cup (137 ml) of water and only 16 calories, making it an amazing choice for weight loss.
3- Orange and Grapefruit:
Citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit also help in keeping the body hydrated and have high vitamin C content that help fighting free radicals in the body, providing healthy glow to the skin.
It contains 88% water content, and 1 cup (225 grams) serving of these fruits provides a half cup (118 ml) of water and has 85 calories.