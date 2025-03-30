Entertainment

Mikey Madison makes hosting debut on 'SNL' after bagging first Oscar award

Mikey Madison won Best Actress accolade for her role in 'Anora' at the 2025 Oscars ceremony earlier this month

  March 30, 2025

Mikey Madison made her hosting debut in the latest episode of an iconic show, Saturday Night Live alongside, Morgan Wallen. 

The 26-year-old American actress attended the sketch-comedy show on March 29 as a musical guest with the renowned singer. 

During her appearance in the program, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress took a hilarious jab at her pole dancing skills, which was previously mimicked by SNL cast member Heidi Gardner.

She cheekily explained while hosting the show, "Did my stunts for the film, including the dancing, so, it does kind of bother me when people assume it wasn't me on the pole, cause it was, and I can prove it right now."

While performing double duty in the show, the Lady in the Lake starlet walked over a stripper pole, and Madison stood beside it before the scene transitioned to another person.

This performance marked her first presence in SNL after she won her first Oscar award for her impeccable performance in the film Anora.

The Better Things actress won the prestigious trophy earlier this month for the Best Actress category at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In addition to Mikey Madison, the renowned actress were nominated under the same category including, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here, and Demi Moore for The Substance

