Princess Anne marks key visit for veterans in role once held by her mother

The Princess Royal has continued to play her role in the British Royal Family as Prince Andrew's scandals engulf the crown

  By Hania Jamil
Princess Anne continued to honour the legacy of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as the Royal Family deals with troubles caused by Prince Andrew.

On Friday, October 24, the official Instagram account of Royal Family shared highlights of Anne's visit to the Royal Star & Garter in Surbiton, where she spent time with the veterans.

The carousel of clicks was accompanied by the caption, noting, "In Surbiton, The Princess Royal has spent time with residents of the Royal Star & Garter, where loving, compassionate care and support is given to veterans and their families, living with disability or dementia."


Furthermore, the statement shared that this marked the princess' first visit since succeeding her late mother as Patron.

Queen Elizabeth II held the role from 1953 to 2022, when she passed away at the age of 96.

Photographs shared by the Royal Family Instagram showed Princess Anne interacting with residents and staff.

The update also came a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their historic state visit to the Vatican City, where Pope Leo and Charles took a key step in the unification of the churches by praying together for the first time in 500 years.

