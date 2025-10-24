Royal

Prince Andrew to face eviction from Royal lodge in aftermath of scandals

The former Duke of York lands into new trouble after King Charles quietly removed him from Windsor Castle

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

King Charles has reportedly given a stern warning to Prince Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge after removing him from Windsor Castle.

The disgraced British Royal Family member, who is currently residing in Windsor Great Park alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is in talks to leave the 30-room mansion, per The Telegraph.

On Friday, October 24, the former Duke of York is in early negotiations with the aides of His Majesty regarding his eviction from the noble property where he has been living since 2003.

According to the report, the Buckingham Palace officials are constantly urging the father-of-two to leave voluntarily, as he cannot be evicted under the terms of his current lease.

The leasehold agreement noted that the 65-year-old youngest son of late Queen Elizabeth II has paid "one peppercorn (if demanded)" in rent per year since 2003.

Due to the royal agreement, Prince Andrew and his family are officially allowed to live in the property until 2078.

Several insiders revealed that after vacating the Royal lodge, it is claimed that the prince will relocate to one of King Charles' private estates, such as Sandringham Palace or Balmoral Castle. 

However, the prince has been arguing that he wants to stay in London or Windsor near his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whom he shares with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

This update comes after a report suggested that King Charles quietly removed Prince Andrew’s banner from Windsor Castle.

Notably, the flag, linked to his membership of the Order of the Garter, which the prince gave up last week, was on display inside St George's Chapel but is no longer hanging there. 

